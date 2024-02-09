Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

Marriott International stock opened at $249.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.44.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

