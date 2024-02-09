Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $207.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

