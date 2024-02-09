ATS (NYSE:ATS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.89%.

ATS Trading Down 2.0 %

ATS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ATS has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

