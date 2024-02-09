Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,604 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI opened at $31.47 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

