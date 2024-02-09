Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.03 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

