Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

