Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 105,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.