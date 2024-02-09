Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $442,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CME Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

