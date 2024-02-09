Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

