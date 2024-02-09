Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

