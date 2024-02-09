Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $305,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NVO stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $531.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $119.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

