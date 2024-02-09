Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $447,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

