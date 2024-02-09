Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 298,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 37,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $524,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

