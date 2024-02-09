Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 129,597 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,597 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

