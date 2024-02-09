AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.