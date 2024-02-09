Avalanche Price Tops $37.50 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $37.50 or 0.00079527 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.78 billion and approximately $573.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,497,454 coins and its circulating supply is 367,464,544 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

