AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.26. 105,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.