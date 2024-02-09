Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.67

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 33292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,892,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

