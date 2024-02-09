Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

