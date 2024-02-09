Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

