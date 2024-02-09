Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Lowered to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.