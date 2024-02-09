Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.22 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 372,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,651. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.