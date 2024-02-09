Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

