B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) fell 6% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.01. 909,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,057,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $753,030. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

