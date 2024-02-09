B. Riley Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPS. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230 over the last three months. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,891 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

