Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $69,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

