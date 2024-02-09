Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
