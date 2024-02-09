Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

