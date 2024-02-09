Banc of California (BANC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC):

1/30/2024 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2024 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2024 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Banc of California had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/28/2023 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 414,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,688. The company has a market cap of $746.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

