Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSAC. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

