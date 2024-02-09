Bank of America Lowers CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

CNA opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.44 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

