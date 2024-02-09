Barclays Lowers Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $200.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0 %

CBOE opened at $184.37 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.