Barnes Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE B opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

