Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 680.10 ($8.53) and last traded at GBX 492.90 ($6.18), with a volume of 3379070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 6,415.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.89 ($6.15).

The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 919.81, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

