Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

GOLD stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

