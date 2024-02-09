BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.04.

BCE stock traded down C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.06. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

