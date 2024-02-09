BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.04.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
