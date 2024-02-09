BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.04.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.46. 2,440,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.06.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

