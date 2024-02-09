BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.04.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
