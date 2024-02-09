Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Belden by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Belden by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

