Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Performance

KIE traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,926. The stock has a market cap of £585.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,457.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.