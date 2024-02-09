Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.
Insider Activity
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 267.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 513,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 373,354 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
