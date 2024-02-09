Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.