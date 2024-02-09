Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

