Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

