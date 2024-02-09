Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $41.76 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.