Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $281,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

