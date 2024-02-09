Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 207.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $585.50 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

