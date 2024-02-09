Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BDX opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

