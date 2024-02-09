Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,513 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

