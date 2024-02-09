Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,995 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

CM opened at $44.67 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.