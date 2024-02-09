Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,596 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

